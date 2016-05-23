Representatives of Azerbaijani Armed Forces will attend international events

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of Azerbaijani Armed Forces are taking part in the international events.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, exchange program on military medical assistance has been held in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany on May 23-26, strategic communication course in Ankara, Turkey on May 23-27, conference entitled 'From targets to results' in Riga, Latvia as well as 5th planning meeting of REGEX-16 collective regional training in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In addition, transformation seminar is being held with military representatives of NATO Supreme Allied Command Transformation partner countries in Norfolk, the US on May 23-28, joint action strategy forum in Naples, Italy on May 25-26.