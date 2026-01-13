Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for Special Operations Center in Aghdara district

    Military
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 19:51
    President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for Special Operations Center in Aghdara district

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the Special Operations Center in the Aghdara district on January 13, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov reported to the President and Commander-in-Chief.

    The head of state was informed that the primary objective of establishing this center is to ensure the specialized training of special forces units across diverse terrains, topographies, and weather conditions. Additionally, the facility will host events, including joint exercises and specialized courses, based on international military cooperation agreements. It will be possible to conduct training and maneuvers with the participation of a large number of personnel across the center's extensive territory, which will feature training zones for small arms and large-caliber weapons, unmanned aerial vehicles including strike drones, various simulations, special operations, and driving and swimming preparation.

    The center will include a headquarters, barracks, a medical point, a club, educational and guest houses, an indoor sports complex, a simulation center, outdoor sports fields, a helipad, shooting ranges, and other necessary infrastructure.

    President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the center.

    President Ilham Aliyev Zakir Hasanov Aghdara district Special Operations Center
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Ağdərə rayonunda Xüsusi Əməliyyat Mərkəzinin təməlini qoyub

    Latest News

    20:32

    Bayramov: Azerbaijan hopes peace, stability to be established in Venezuela

    Foreign policy
    20:26

    US labels 3 Muslim Brotherhood branches as terrorist organizations

    Other countries
    20:16

    Trump urges Iranians to continue protests

    Other countries
    20:00

    Ukraine calls emergency OSCE meeting after Russian strikes

    Other countries
    19:51
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for Special Operations Center in Aghdara district

    Military
    19:47
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with residents of Ashaghi Oratagh, Childiran, Heyvali, and Chapar villages in Aghdara

    Domestic policy
    19:45

    British foreign secretary summons Iranian ambassador

    Other countries
    19:36

    Barcelona announce signing of Joao Cancelo on loan

    Football
    19:24

    South Korea's special counsel demands death penalty for ex-President Yoon

    Other countries
    All News Feed