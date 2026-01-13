President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for Special Operations Center in Aghdara district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the Special Operations Center in the Aghdara district on January 13, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov reported to the President and Commander-in-Chief.

The head of state was informed that the primary objective of establishing this center is to ensure the specialized training of special forces units across diverse terrains, topographies, and weather conditions. Additionally, the facility will host events, including joint exercises and specialized courses, based on international military cooperation agreements. It will be possible to conduct training and maneuvers with the participation of a large number of personnel across the center's extensive territory, which will feature training zones for small arms and large-caliber weapons, unmanned aerial vehicles including strike drones, various simulations, special operations, and driving and swimming preparation.

The center will include a headquarters, barracks, a medical point, a club, educational and guest houses, an indoor sports complex, a simulation center, outdoor sports fields, a helipad, shooting ranges, and other necessary infrastructure.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the center.