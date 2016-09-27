 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is a country with largest military potential in the region

    In our ever-changing world, where globalization has a wide scope, the states intensely faced with security challenges

    Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a message of greetings to the participants of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition ADEX 2016 opened today in Baku. Report informs, text of the message reads below:

    "Dear exhibitors!

    I cordially welcome you to our capital - the city of Baku on the occasion of the opening of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2016.

    In our ever-changing world, where globalization has a wide scope, the states intensely faced with security challenges. Among the implemented measures in this direction is steadily increasing relevance of issues of military-technical cooperation, exchange of modern technologies and security features.

    As a result of external aggression and terrorism directed against the territorial integrity of our country, the state of Azerbaijan constantly keeps in focus the strengthening of security and development of inter-state cooperation. Adopted military doctrine strengthened a defence potential of Azerbaijan, leading in the international plane universal principles and norms, as well as its relationship with friendly and partner countries. At present, Azerbaijan is a country with the largest military potential in the region. The first prestigious international defence exhibition in the region was also held in Baku.

    I am confident that the present exhibition as an authoritative platform for discussion of issues of military-technical cooperation will open the way to new approaches that meet modern security challenges, in particular, important initiatives in the field of defence industry, and identify new opportunities. I wish you all success in your future business, and peace and prosperity to your countries."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi