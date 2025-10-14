Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Opening ceremony of Unity-2025 joint exercise held in Uzbekistan's Samarkand

    Military
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 20:49
    Opening ceremony of Unity-2025 joint exercise held in Uzbekistan's Samarkand

    On October 14 in Samarkand region of Uzbekistan, the opening ceremony of the "Unity-2025" (Birlik-2025) joint regional exercise involving servicemen from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan was held, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    The national anthems of the participating countries were performed during the official part of the event.

    Ceremony speakers emphasized the importance of such joint exercises in terms of mutual exchange of experience and wished the exercise participants success.

    Then, a concert program was presented to the participants of the event, and national songs of Uzbek and other nations were performed.

    In conclusion, participating servicemen solemnly marched in front of the grandstand.

    Photo
    "Birlik – 2025" birgə təliminin açılış mərasimi keçirilib
    Photo
    В Самарканде прошла церемония открытия совместных учений "Единство-2025"

