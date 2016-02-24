 Top
    Close photo mode

    NATO training course started in Armed Forces Military Academy

    Armed Forces officers of different types of troops attend courses

    Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with Individual Partnership Program for 2016 between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MoD) and NATO,  on February 23 training course has started in the Military Academy of the Armed Forces.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Armed Forces officers of different types of troops have been involved in the course entitled 'Joint Operation and Evaluation of the Visit' held by mobile training group of the NATO Joint Force Command (JFC) Brunssum.

    During the three-day training course, attendees will be provided with information by the NATO delegation about 'NATO's Military Structure', 'Military Partnership', 'Operational Planning Process', 'Operations Evaluation', 'Data collection and analysis' and other topics as well as syndicates will be held. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi