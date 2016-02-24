NATO training course started in Armed Forces Military Academy

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with Individual Partnership Program for 2016 between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MoD) and NATO, on February 23 training course has started in the Military Academy of the Armed Forces.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armed Forces officers of different types of troops have been involved in the course entitled 'Joint Operation and Evaluation of the Visit' held by mobile training group of the NATO Joint Force Command (JFC) Brunssum.

During the three-day training course, attendees will be provided with information by the NATO delegation about 'NATO's Military Structure', 'Military Partnership', 'Operational Planning Process', 'Operations Evaluation', 'Data collection and analysis' and other topics as well as syndicates will be held.