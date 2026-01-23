Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan's Clean Energy Center announces upcoming projects

    Energy
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 18:04
    Azerbaijan's Clean Energy Center announces upcoming projects

    The Clean Energy Center of Azerbaijan plans to implement several major projects this year, the center's Executive Director, Aysel Yagubova, told Report.

    Yagubova noted that one of the key initiatives will be the compilation of legislation on energy efficiency and renewable energy across the countries covered by the center (member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization region).

    She explained: "The distinctive feature of this compilation is that it will not only gather general laws in one place, but also prepare special summaries for relevant audiences -such as investors and international organizations. Other projects will focus on enhancing the expertise of specialists in member states, tailored to their needs and requests. The Clean Energy Center's main partner is UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization) and its Global Network of Regional Sustainable Energy Centers (GN-SEC). In addition, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) will also be one of our key partners. Alongside capacity building, another priority is securing donor organizations for projects to be implemented in the region."

    Yagubova added that the center is currently cooperating with IRENA, UNIDO and its GN-SEC network, as well as the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

    "Moreover, the Center maintains partnerships with the Asian Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development," she noted.

    Azerbaijan Clean Energy Center Aysel Yagubova
    Təmiz Enerji Mərkəzi həyata keçirəcəyi layihələri açıqlayıb
    Центр чистой энергии в 2026 году реализует проекты по ряду приоритетных направлений

    Latest News

    19:05
    Photo

    Azerbaijan PM, Spain's parliament speaker mull bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    18:59

    Spanish parliament speaker cites shared values with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    18:42
    Video

    Euronews highlights growth of public-private partnerships in Azerbaijan

    Business
    18:27

    Schools in Tehran switch to distance learning

    Region
    18:16

    Ukraine's defense forces strike oil depot in Russia's Penza region

    Other countries
    18:04

    Azerbaijan's Clean Energy Center announces upcoming projects

    Energy
    17:54

    Abbas Araghchi: Over 3,000 killed in unrest in Iran

    Region
    17:52

    Ukraine needs $15B in US weapons in 2026

    Region
    17:46

    Georgia's spending on cheese, curd imports from Azerbaijan quadruples

    Business
    All News Feed