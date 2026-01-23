Azerbaijan's Clean Energy Center announces upcoming projects

The Clean Energy Center of Azerbaijan plans to implement several major projects this year, the center's Executive Director, Aysel Yagubova, told Report.

Yagubova noted that one of the key initiatives will be the compilation of legislation on energy efficiency and renewable energy across the countries covered by the center (member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization region).

She explained: "The distinctive feature of this compilation is that it will not only gather general laws in one place, but also prepare special summaries for relevant audiences -such as investors and international organizations. Other projects will focus on enhancing the expertise of specialists in member states, tailored to their needs and requests. The Clean Energy Center's main partner is UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization) and its Global Network of Regional Sustainable Energy Centers (GN-SEC). In addition, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) will also be one of our key partners. Alongside capacity building, another priority is securing donor organizations for projects to be implemented in the region."

Yagubova added that the center is currently cooperating with IRENA, UNIDO and its GN-SEC network, as well as the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

"Moreover, the Center maintains partnerships with the Asian Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development," she noted.