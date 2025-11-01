Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Mountain commando course involving combined arms army servicemen ends

    Military
    • 01 November, 2025
    • 15:35
    Mountain Commando Course, held in Turkish Isparta with the participation of military personnel from the Combined Arms Army, has successfully concluded.

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told Report that the course was conducted within the framework of the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Military Education signed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

    At the graduation ceremony, the national anthems of both countries were performed.

    Speakers congratulated the participants on successfully completing the course, emphasizing that the knowledge and skills gained will play a vital role in improving their combat effectiveness and further enhancing their professionalism.

    At the conclusion of the ceremony, certificates were presented to the graduates.

    It is noteworthy that during the Mountain Commando Course, trainees mastered modern combat techniques applicable at any time of day and under various conditions, as well as gained proficiency in the use of new technologies.

