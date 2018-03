© Report.az

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Defence Production of Pakitstan Rana Tanveer Hussain has held a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Yaver Jamalov.

Report informs citing the Pakistani media, meeting took place within the framework of the IDEF 2017 defense exhibition in Istanbul.

During the meeting, ministers discussed the prospects for development of the Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations in defense industry, as well as current projects.