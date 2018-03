© mod.gov.az

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ The military personnel, armament and military equipment of the Azerbaijan Army, involved in the large-scale exercises, have returned to the places of permanent deployment.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

After arrival, all equipment and weapons were carefully serviced, work on providing the relevant technical means and delivery for storage was held.