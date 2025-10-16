Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Military parade dedicated to Victory Day to be held in Baku

    Military
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 15:29
    Military parade dedicated to Victory Day to be held in Baku

    A military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of Victory Day will take place in Baku on November 8.

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told Report that preparations for the parade are underway with the participation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, including various army units.

    As part of the rehearsals, aircraft flights, movements of motorized and combat vehicles, as well as naval vessels, are being carried out along designated routes in Baku and its surrounding areas.

    Victory Day Azerbaijan Military Parade Baku November 8 Azerbaijan Armed Forces parade President Ilham Aliyev order
    Bakıda Zəfər Gününə həsr olunmuş hərbi parad keçiriləcək
    В Баку пройдет военный парад, посвященный Дню Победы

    Latest News

    16:00
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan accepts credentials of newly appointed French ambassador

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Pact for the Mediterranean – EU seeks to strengthen cooperation with regional countries

    Foreign policy
    15:52
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, China discuss strengthening banking collaboration

    Finance
    15:44

    Turkish Defense Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan

    Region
    15:37
    Photo

    Representatives of Turkic States' Diaspora organizations visit Karabakh

    Diaspora
    15:29

    Military parade dedicated to Victory Day to be held in Baku

    Military
    15:25

    Georgia fines OSCE chairperson-in-office

    Region
    15:17

    Turkish official praises Azerbaijan's restoration of liberated areas

    Infrastructure
    15:16

    Azerbaijan, Uganda sign visa waiver agreement for diplomatic passports

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed