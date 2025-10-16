Military parade dedicated to Victory Day to be held in Baku
A military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of Victory Day will take place in Baku on November 8.
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told Report that preparations for the parade are underway with the participation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, including various army units.
As part of the rehearsals, aircraft flights, movements of motorized and combat vehicles, as well as naval vessels, are being carried out along designated routes in Baku and its surrounding areas.
