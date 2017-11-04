 Top
    Close photo mode

    Live-fire exercise launched in the OCC military unit - VIDEO

    Live-fire exercise has also been performed

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ According to the plan of combat training of the Armed Forces, live-fire exercise was conducted in one of the military units within the framework of the NATO Operational Capability Concept (OCC).

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    During the exercise, the accordance of equipment, communications assets, the level of English proficiency of the military personnel and other necessary operational capabilities of the motorized unit with NATO standards and requirements, as well as the fulfillment of tactical tasks within the NATO OCC Pool of Forces and during other operations were evaluated. 

    Live-fire exercise has also been performed.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi