Last month 701 UXOs detected and disarmed in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has inspected 1,762,402 square meter areas during March, disposed mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO).

Report was told at the agency, during this period, 701 UXOs, 2 anti-tank mines and one antipersonnel mine detected and disarmed. Totally 320,443,366 square meter areas have been cleared up to date. Number of detected and disposed mines and UXOs is 716,307.

Currently, ANAMA continues cleaning operations in Absheron, Aghdam, Aghstafa, Fuzuli, Ganja, Gadabay, Goranboy, Gazakh, Tartar, Tovuz and Samukh regions as well as in Garadagh district and Guzdek settlement.

One mine/UXO incident recorded during March.

Notably, 507 operational staff and 126 administrative staff, 6 mechanized mine clearing cars and 39 mine detection dogs participate in the operations.