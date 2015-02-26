Khojaly genocide martyrs commamorated at IDEX-2015, Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani delegation at the International Defence Exhibition IDEX-2015 honored the martyrs of Khojaly genocide.As reported a correspondent in Abu Dhabi to Report, on this occasion information about the victims of the massacre in Khojaly committed by Armenian armed forces on February 26, 1992 fixed at the monitor of national stand of Azerbaijan.

Attenders and interested persons were given information about the massacre.