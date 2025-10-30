Indestructible Partnership-2025 joint special forces exercise ends

The Indestructible Partnership-2025 joint special forces exercise, held in Azerbaijan with the Special Forces of the Azerbaijan Army and the units of Special Operations Command of the Presidential Guard of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), came to an end on October 30, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the closing ceremony, the memory of Martyrs of Azerbaijan and the UAE was honored with a minute of silence. Accompanied by a military orchestra, the national anthems of both countries were performed and the state flags were raised.

Speakers at the ceremony emphasized the successful development of cooperation between the special forces of Azerbaijan and the UAE, noting that the joint exercise played an important role in exchanging experience, enhancing the level of combat training , and strengthening mutual relations between the special forces personnel of both countries.

Servicemen who distinguished themselves during the exercise were awarded, and a mutual exchange of gifts took place.

At the end of the ceremony, a photo was taken.