    Helicopter gunships join exercises of "TurAz Qartalı - 2015" - VIDEO

    Joint tactical exercises TurAz Qartalı - 2015 of Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey continue

    Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Joint tactical exercises "TurAz Qartalı - 2015" of Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey go on.

    Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, that today air combat helicopters Mi-35, Mi-17 military transport helicopter Sikorsky UH-60 rescue Cougar AS532 took part in the exercises.

    According to the exercise schedule, the helicopters implemented flight and performed tasks using radiobarier against air defense units and verification of airborne defensive complexes helicopters.

