Global Firepower: Azerbaijan takes 64th place for military power in the world

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Global Firepower updated the rating for the military power of the world countries.

Report informs referring to the website of Global Firepower, the ranking, which includes 126 countries, accounted for more than 50 factors, including the number and scale of military technology infrastructure, human resources, and defense spending.

Azerbaijan is rated 64th with a military budget exceeding 3 billion dollars. Turkey is located on the 10th place ranking, Armenia - on the 74th, Georgia - 75 th.

First place in the military might have taken by the United States, then followed by Russia and China.