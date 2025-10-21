Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Distinguished Visitors Day of Unity-2025 joint exercise held in Uzbekistan

    Military
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 19:13
    Distinguished Visitors Day of Unity-2025 joint exercise held in Uzbekistan

    Distinguished Visitors Day of the Unity-2025 joint regional exercise, organized in the Samarkand province of Uzbekistan with the participation of servicemen from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, was held on October 21, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    The event was attended by the Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Defense Minister of of Uzbekistan, Lieutenant General Shukhrat Khalmukhamedov, as well as high-level guests from the participating countries.

    After the guests were informed on the tasks and stages of the regional exercise, various episodes were practically carried out at the training range.

    The high-level guests got acquainted with the joint command post"s working process.

    Then an exhibition featuring weapons and military equipment produced by the Defense Industry Agencies under the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan was reviewed.

    Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, along with other high-level guests attended the closing ceremony of the Unity-2025 joint regional exercise.

    Speaking at the event, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed his gratitude to his Uzbek counterpart for the high-level organization of the exercise, congratulated the participants, and wished them success in their future military service.

    The progress of the Unity-2025 joint regional exercise and the professionalism of servicemen from participating countries were commended.

    In the end, awards were presented to servicemen who distinguished themselves in the exercise.

    Distinguished Visitors Day of Unity-2025 joint exercise held in Uzbekistan

    Zakir Hasanov military exercises Uzbekistan
    Photo
    Video
    "Birlik - 2025" birgə regional təlimində iştirak edən hərbçilərin peşəkarlığı yüksək qiymətləndirilib
    Photo
    Video
    В рамках учений "Единство – 2025" состоялся "День высокопоставленного наблюдателя"

    Latest News

    19:48
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Kazakhstan

    Foreign policy
    19:45
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Latvia, Estonia and Finland sign several MoUs

    Business
    19:38

    Finnish envoy: South Caucasus together with Türkiye and Central Asia becoming important market

    Business
    19:31
    Photo

    Court grants Ruben Vardanyan"s petition to waive his right to lawyer

    Incident
    19:13
    Photo
    Video

    Distinguished Visitors Day of Unity-2025 joint exercise held in Uzbekistan

    Military
    19:00

    Pashinyan departs on working visit to Georgia

    Region
    18:49
    Photo

    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan delivered press statements - UPDATE

    Foreign policy
    18:44

    Shahmar Hajiyahyayev: WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 strengthens Azerbaijan's international position

    ICT
    18:29

    Shahmar Hajiyahyayev: WorldSkills Shanghai among most prestigious cybersecurity competitions

    ICT
    All News Feed