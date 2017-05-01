Deputy Defense Minister: Ukraine and Azerbaijan actively cooperate in many spheres

© Report

Kiev. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Defense Ministries of Ukraine and Azerbaijan actively cooperate and exchange experience.

Ukraine’s deputy defense minister Igor Pavlovsky told the Ukrainian bureau of Report.

The deputy head of the ministry reminded that a delegation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has visited Azerbaijan this year.

“Important documents were signed between the governments of Ukraine and Azerbaijan, the protocols recorded all the prospects for the development of our cooperation in the field of defense. We have a constant exchange of experience. We cooperate in the field of aviation, aircraft repair, import substitution for various components. In general, we have about 12-15 areas of joint work”, I.Pavlovsky stated.

He also noted that in 2018 Ukraine expects the visit of delegation of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

"The visit of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry is scheduled to next year - we are preparing to meet our colleagues", I. Pavlovsky stressed.