​Defense Ministry: Information on reducing wages of officers of Azerbaijani Armed Forces is false and baseless

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Some news spread in the mass media on financing of our armed forces is false, unfounded and may cause only surprise and regret".

Report informs citing the press service of Defense Ministry.

According to the information, Ministry of Defense denies the frivolous statements: "So, funds for defense sector has significantly increased in 2016 compared to the previous year. Funds for servicemen have not declined, there are no changes in the total number of armed forces. On the contrary, due to staff structural changes in the central office and headquarters optimization was achieved, the number of specialties in military units located on the front line was expanded. Therefore, wages of servicemen raised, social-interim base of personnel and their family members strengthened."

According to the Ministry, pursuant to Supreme Commander's order in 2016 we will continue working in this direction.