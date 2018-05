Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The gun fire opened by the ensign Jeyhun Fakhraddin oglu Ahmadov killed a soldier Guliyev Adil Agabala oglu.

Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the Ministry, a criminal case against the ensign Jeyhun Ahmadov has been filed.

Defence Ministry expressed its deep condolences to the families and friends of the soldier.