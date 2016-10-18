Defense Minister to take part in the Future Forces Forum 2016

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ At the invitation of the Minister of Defence of the Czech Republic, Mr. Martin Stropnicky, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov left for a visit to Prague on October 17 to participate in the Future Forces Forum 2016.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The forum will discuss the most recent innovations in the armed forces, scientific activity in the field of defence and security, and issues of industry, as well as cooperation in international peacekeeping operations and other activities.

During the event, Defense Minister, Colonel General Z.Hasanov will meet with Czech Defense Minister, M.Stropnicky and with other officials.