Defense Minister reviewed combat readiness of tank units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff, Colonel-General Nejmeddin Sadykov watched exercises.Report, informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, during exercises tank units meet the challenge of overcoming obstacles by performing various maneuvers.

Tank units have demonstrated their capabilities, overcoming obstacles territory, minefield, bridge, anti-tank ditch and the escarpment.

Crews with volleys of tank shells destroyed targets created on the firing ground in the form of tanks, anti-tank ambushes and helicopters.

Observing the course, Minister of Defense expressed satisfaction with the teachings and provided guidance for a more serious and intense continuation.