 Top
    Close photo mode

    Defense Minister met with the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Military-political situation in the region discussed

    Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Azerbaijan Ismail Alper Coşkun.

    Report informs, press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.

    During the meeting, current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkish armed forces, prospects of cooperation, military-political situation in the region and other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi