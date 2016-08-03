Defense Minister met with the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Azerbaijan Ismail Alper Coşkun.

Report informs, press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.

During the meeting, current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkish armed forces, prospects of cooperation, military-political situation in the region and other issues of mutual interest were discussed.