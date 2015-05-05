 Top
    Defense Minister attends IDEF - 2015 Exhibition

    Zakir Hasanov will also meet with Hulusi Akar, Army General, Land Forces Commander of Turkish Armed Forces

    Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ On his visit to the Republic of Turkey, Defense Ministerç Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov arrived in Istanbul to attend IDEF - 2015 International Defense Exhibition on May 5. Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    The delegation will visit the exhibition pavilions and get familiar with the achievements in the production of military equipment, weapons, techniques of various countries and companies in the defense industry.

    In the days of the exhibition, a series of bilateral meetings, including Land Forces Commander of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General, Hulusi Akar were planned.

