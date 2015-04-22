Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani Armed Forces maintain full control over situation along the border

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 21, Azerbaijani servicemen clashed with Armenian armed units in the Terter direction. In a brief fight, Azerbaijani Army units inflicted a heavy blow on the enemy, killing 5 Armenian servicemen and wounding 10 others, Report informs the Defense Ministry said.

“In a bid to cover up their losses from public attention, the Armenian military-political leadership has again attempted to cause confusion by releasing information of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces allegedly committing provocation on the battlefront but will disclose genuine information about the killed and wounded in the coming days.”

Defense Ministry notes that the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have not suffered any casualties and have maintained full control over the situation along the border, and are ready to prevent enemy's any provocation at any time.

