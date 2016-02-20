Caspian Flotilla ships will visit Azerbaijan and Iran in the second half of 2016

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Detachment of combat ships of the Caspian Flotilla in 2016 will visit ports in Iran, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti, commander of the Caspian Flotilla Rear Admiral Igor Osipov.

"In the second half of the year warships teams will visit Bandar Anzali port of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Aktau port of Kazakhstan, as well as Baku Port of the Republic of Azerbaijan to participate in "Adex-2016" international naval exhibition, press service of the Southern Military District declares.

He added that priority for the flotilla this year will be participation in joint international naval Kazakh-Russian drills and "Caucasus-2016" strategic command-staff exercises.