    ​Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with the King of Bahrain

    The King stressed military cooperation between the two countries

    Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Manama.

    Report informs citing Gulf Daily News, a high level of relations between the two countries was stressed on the meeting.

    King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa hailed solid bilateral relations, stressing Bahrain's keenness to expand further co-operation.

    He also noted, yesterday they signed a preamble relating to implementation of the joint military co-operation pact.

    Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa hailed the pact and said it would further bolster military ties.

