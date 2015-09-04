Azerbaijani Defense Ministry warns Armenia

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ "The Armenian side has suffered heavy losses after long strikes of Azerbaijani Armed Forces of firing points, positions and trenches along the front lines in response to not stopping sabotage of Armenian armed forces shelling our villages and civilians on the frontline for several days".

Report informs, statement released by the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan declares.

The statement says, in order to curb the actions of the military and political leadership of Armenia, which failured on the front, Azerbaijani Armed Forces are taking concrete and appropriate measures: "Beware of a crushing strikes of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Armenian leadership under the guise of military exercises began evacuating residents of about 20 along the border settlements.

Defense Ministry states that, in case of non-termination of shelling villages and civilians by the Armenian side, Azerbaijani Armed Forces will destroy the enemy, using existing gunshot systems".