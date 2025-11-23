Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events
Military
- 23 November, 2025
- 12:59
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has prepared a video summary of the events that took place throughout the past week.
Report presents the video:
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events
Latest News
17:50
UK diplomats view US plan on Ukraine as working oneOther countries
17:26
US does not want repeat of situation with Minsk agreements — KelloggOther countries
17:14
Next FIFA Series tournament to be held in AzerbaijanFootball
16:54
Hamas leaders in Cairo to discuss Gaza planOther countries
16:35
Taiwan tests system capable of intercepting ballistic missilesOther countries
16:14
Ex-president of Brazil attempted to remove ankle braceletOther countries
15:53
Starmer, Trump discuss Ukraine peace planOther countries
15:35
Euronews: Azerbaijan deepening co-op with D-8Media
15:17