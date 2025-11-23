Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    Military
    • 23 November, 2025
    • 12:59
    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has prepared a video summary of the events that took place throughout the past week.

    Report presents the video:

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    Video
    Müdafiə Nazirliyi həftəlik icmalını yayıb
    Video
    Минобороны Азербайджана представило еженедельный обзор

