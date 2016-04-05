 Top
    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry launches an official page on Facebook

    The ministry has warned persons opening pages on behalf of the Defense Ministry

    Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/On April 5, Defense Ministry of the Republic of Azerbaijan launched its official page on Facebook.

    Report was told in the press service of the ministry. 

    The information presented by the Defense Ministry can be viewed in an operative way through entering the following link: https://www.facebook.com/www.mod.gov.az

    'The people that created Facebook account under the name of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces are strictly required to delete them immediately in order to ensure the flow of information from one source and prevent disinformation', the ministry says.

