Azerbaijani Army Chief of General Staff attending DIMDEX international exhibition
Military
- 19 January, 2026
- 14:17
The Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, is visiting Qatar to take part in the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX).
Colonel General Valiyev, who also serves as First Deputy Minister of Defence, is leading a delegation attending the event, which is being organized by the Qatar Armed Forces on January 19-22, 2026.
Following the official opening of DIMDEX 2026, widely regarded as an important international platform for the exchange of expertise in maritime security and defence, Colonel General Valiyev and delegations from other countries toured the exhibition booths in pavilions.
