Azerbaijani and Turkish pilots completed a number of exercises

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Joint exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces are going on.

Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, a symbolic ceremony of sacrifice was held yesterday.

At the ceremony, the commander of the Turkish Air Force Base, wished a great success to the participants of the military exercises.

The exercises involving aircrafts and helicopters MiG-29, Su-25, Mi-17 continue.

The military personnel carrying out the assignments on studying of the terrain area, measured height and learned the safety regulations.