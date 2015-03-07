 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani and Turkish pilots completed a number of exercises

    TurAz Falcons 2015 military exercises continue

    Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Joint exercises of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces are going on.

    Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, a symbolic ceremony of sacrifice was held yesterday.

    At the ceremony, the commander of the Turkish Air Force Base, wished a great success to the participants of the military exercises.

    The exercises involving aircrafts and helicopters MiG-29, Su-25, Mi-17 continue. 

    The military personnel carrying out the assignments on studying of the terrain area, measured height and learned the safety regulations.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi