Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces delegations hold working meeting
Military
- 09 December, 2025
- 17:41
In accordance with the 2025 bilateral military cooperation plan between the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, a working meeting focused on current and prospective cooperation areas was held in Baku with the Turkish delegation.
The Ministry of Defense told Report that at the meeting, the sides discussed further development of interaction in the Air Force sphere, as well as opportunities to expand cooperation in joint exercises, exchange of experience, as well as technical and operational spheres.
The guests were presented with a briefing on the formation of the modern Azerbaijan Army, ongoing reforms and activities of the Air Force.
The meeting also included extensive exchanges of views on other important issues of mutual interest.
