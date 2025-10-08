Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    Azerbaijan Minister of Defense visits Türkiye

    Military
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 19:30
    Azerbaijan Minister of Defense visits Türkiye

    The Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is on a visit to Türkiye to participate in the 12th trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish Defense Ministers, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Within the visit to the fraternal country, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is scheduled to hold bilateral and trilateral meetings with his Turkish and Georgian counterparts in Ankara.

    Zakir Hasanov Defense Ministry Turkiye
    Zakir Həsənov Türkiyədə səfərdədir
    Закир Гасанов находится с визитом в Турции

    Latest News

    20:07
    Photo

    PA rep meets members of Public Council under State Committee for Refugees and IDPs

    Foreign policy
    19:30

    Azerbaijan Minister of Defense visits Türkiye

    Military
    19:14

    Iranian, Turkmen FMs mull cooperation in energy and transportation sectors

    Region
    18:55
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss cooperation opportunities in cybersecurity

    ICT
    18:40

    Afghan mobile access to Facebook, Instagram Restricted Intentionally

    Other countries
    18:28
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Oman to establish Investment Working Group

    Business
    18:14

    New Italian bill targets Islamic face coverings and religious funding

    Other countries
    18:04

    Mikayil Jabbarov participates in Oman-Azerbaijan Business Roundtable

    Business
    17:58
    Photo

    World Bank representatives briefed on Azerbaijan's Great Return initiative

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed