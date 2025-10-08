Azerbaijan Minister of Defense visits Türkiye
Military
- 08 October, 2025
- 19:30
The Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is on a visit to Türkiye to participate in the 12th trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish Defense Ministers, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Within the visit to the fraternal country, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is scheduled to hold bilateral and trilateral meetings with his Turkish and Georgian counterparts in Ankara.
