Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cybersecurity collaboration

    Military
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 14:35
    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cybersecurity collaboration

    Georgia's Ministry of Defense hosted a meeting between officials from the Georgian Cybersecurity Bureau and the Cybersecurity Service of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, Report informs via GPB.

    During the visit, Luka Mgeladze, Head of the Cybersecurity Bureau, outlined the structure and objectives of the Bureau to the Azerbaijani delegation, highlighting ongoing initiatives and future plans.

    Lieutenant Colonel Elshan Rovshan Hasanov, Head of Azerbaijan's Cybersecurity Service, shared insights into the activities of his agency. Both parties expressed their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation in the vital field of cybersecurity.

    As part of their visit, Azerbaijan's representatives toured the David Agmashenebeli Georgian National Defense Academy, where they engaged with cadets enrolled in the Bachelor of Informatics program.

    The delegation also paid respects at the Shindisi Memorial, honoring the memory of the heroes. This meeting marked the third occasion on which cybersecurity officials have convened under the framework of bilateral cooperation.

    Azerbaijan Georgia Cybersecurity
    Azərbaycan və Gürcüstan kibertəhlükəsizlik sahəsində əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib

    Latest News

    15:34
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia expand legal cooperation ties

    Foreign policy
    15:28

    Azerbaijan, Oman explore mechanisms for transition to sustainable economy

    Business
    15:26

    Georgia's state minister to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:20

    Sahiba Gafarova: Azerbaijan-Croatia mutual trade ties are at high level

    Milli Majlis
    15:08

    Croatia, Azerbaijan hailed as strategic partners and close friends

    Foreign policy
    14:50

    Azerbaijani PM to attend Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi

    Foreign policy
    14:44
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, US business club discuss establishment of joint venture fund

    ICT
    14:41

    Merey Mukazhan hails 12th summit of OTS Council of Heads of State as significant event

    Business
    14:35

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cybersecurity collaboration

    Military
    All News Feed