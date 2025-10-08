Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cybersecurity collaboration

Georgia's Ministry of Defense hosted a meeting between officials from the Georgian Cybersecurity Bureau and the Cybersecurity Service of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, Report informs via GPB.

During the visit, Luka Mgeladze, Head of the Cybersecurity Bureau, outlined the structure and objectives of the Bureau to the Azerbaijani delegation, highlighting ongoing initiatives and future plans.

Lieutenant Colonel Elshan Rovshan Hasanov, Head of Azerbaijan's Cybersecurity Service, shared insights into the activities of his agency. Both parties expressed their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation in the vital field of cybersecurity.

As part of their visit, Azerbaijan's representatives toured the David Agmashenebeli Georgian National Defense Academy, where they engaged with cadets enrolled in the Bachelor of Informatics program.

The delegation also paid respects at the Shindisi Memorial, honoring the memory of the heroes. This meeting marked the third occasion on which cybersecurity officials have convened under the framework of bilateral cooperation.