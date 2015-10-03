​Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to take part in Eternity-2015

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ A seminar of Bureau for International Language Coordination on Improving qualification will be held on October 4 to 9 in Helsinki (Finland), October 5 to 9 in Ankara (Turkey) - command exercises Eternity-2015 with the participation of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, from October 5 to November 27, in Bucharest (Romania) - intensive English courses, from October 6 to 8 November in Tbilisi (Georgia) - meeting of the Trilateral Coordination Group on Regulatory Cooperation among the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to information, representatives of Azerbaijan Armed Forces are expected to attend the event.