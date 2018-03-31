 Top
    Azerbaijan Defense Minister visits Turkish company "Baykar Makina"

    Zakir Hasanov discussed the military-technical cooperation© mod.gov.az

    Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Within the framework of the visit to Turkey, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the Turkish company "Baykar Makina", which produces unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    Having met with the leadership of the enterprise, the Minister of Defense discussed the issues of military-technical cooperation and viewed the military products produced by the company.

