Azerbaijan Defense Minister participates in MSPO-2017

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijan Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to the Republic of Poland, took part in the International Defence Industry Exhibition MSPO-2017 in Kielce.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Azerbaijani delegation got acquainted with the military products presented at the exhibition, as well as with the achievements of the defense industry enterprises of various countries in the sphere of the production of weapons and military equipment.