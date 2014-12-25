Azerbaijan Defense Minister arrives in Kingdom of Bahrain

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today delegation chaired by the minister of defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov came on an official visit to Kingdom of Bahrain.

Report informs, referring the information given by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In the framework of the visit, meetings with the King of Bahrain, Supreme Commander Sheikh Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa, Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) Commander in Chief, His Excellency Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, visiting Bahrain Armed Naval and Air Forces, as well signing of Bilateral Cooperation Plan.

Official visit lasts up to December, 27.