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    Azerbaijan, Czechia sign bilateral military co-op plan for 2026

    Military
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 14:15
    Azerbaijan, Czechia sign bilateral military co-op plan for 2026

    Representatives of the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic have held bilateral military cooperation talks, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    During the meeting held at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

    At the same time, a detailed exchange of views on issues of mutual interest was held, and various briefings were delivered.

    At the end of the talks, the parties signed a bilateral military cooperation plan for 2026.

    Following the exchange of gifts, a photo was taken.

    Azerbaijan, Czechia sign bilateral military co-op plan for 2026
    Azerbaijan, Czechia sign bilateral military co-op plan for 2026

    Bilateral cooperation Azerbaijan military cooperation Czech republic Ministry of Defense
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    Azərbaycan ilə Çexiya Müdafiə nazirlikləri arasında "İkitərəfli hərbi əməkdaşlıq planı" imzalanıb
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    Азербайджан и Чехия подписали План военного сотрудничества на 2026 год

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