Azerbaijan and UAE discuss border security

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates discussed the issue of border security. Press Center of the State Border Service told Report that the Director General of the General Office the United Arab Emirates Supreme Council of National Security's Port, Border and Free Zones Security, Jassem Mohammad al-Zaabi was on an official visit to Azerbaijan from May 23 to 27.

The chief of the State Border Service, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev received a delegation led by Jassem Mohammed al- Zaabi.

The sides discussed the issues on the prospects of bilateral relations, international terrorism, illegal migration, the fight against crime such as drug trafficking, the expansion of cooperation in the area of security of maritime borders, exchange of experience and the organization of mutual visits.

The presentation of Azerbaijan's operating conditions in the state border and existing threats, the strengthening of border security, the work done and achievements on the establishment of modern educational system was shown.

During the visit, the guests held meetings at the Ministry of Defense Industry, the State Migration Service. The delegation of the United Arab Emirates visited cultural and historical places of Gabala region, as well as reviewed large-scale reconstruction work on upcoming "Baku-2015" the first European Games.