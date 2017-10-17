Azerbaijan and Turkey discuss military cooperation

© Report

Tbilisi.17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on his visit in Tbilisi has met with the Chief of the General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces, General of the Army Hulusi Akar, October 17.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, it was noted the ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey successfully develop in all spheres and relations reached the level of strategic partnership.

Z. Hasanov said that today the joint cooperation between two countries in the sphere of education, military exercises and other issues is on the high level. “It is highly acclaimed by the heads of our states. Our trilateral cooperation of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey giving its fruits is bearing fruit. Together we will carry out grater works. Azerbaijan and Turkey are two fraternal countries. Our joint cooperation particularly on ensuring the security of energy and other infrastructure projects play a significant importance.”

Azerbaijani ambassador to Georgia Dursun Hasanov was also present at the meeting.