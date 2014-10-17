Azerbaijan and Georgia agreed on draft military cooperation plan for 2015

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan and Georgia agreed on a draft bilateral military cooperation plan for 2015, Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. The plan was agreed in Baku within the framework of bilateral military consultations.

The negotiations were led by Head of the International Cooperation Department under Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Major General Huseyn Mahmudov and Chief of Bilateral Cooperation Office of the Department of International Relations and Euro-Atlantic Integration under Georgia’s Defense Ministry Joseph Jikia.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of military-technical and military-educational cooperation between the two countries and exchanged views on regional security issues.