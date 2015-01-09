Apartment building to be built in military unit visited by premier Artur Rasizadeh

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Apartment building to be constructed for officers in air force military unit N, visited by Premier of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizadeh and Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov.

Report informs, instruction was given in this regard when the prime minister and defense minister were in the military unit.

Residential building to be with 50 apartments.

In December 2014, A. Rasizadeh and Z. Hasanov visited Air Force military units. They visited newly built and fully renovated headquarters and buildings to conduct line of battle, the start-point of the team, barrack, dining room intended for flight-technical staff and soldiers, bath, laundry room, a boiler house complex, the number of checkpoint and arena.