Ambassador: Iran and Azerbaijan created a joint defense commission

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Taking into account the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, the visit of Defense Minister Hussein Dehgan will further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries".

Report informs, it was stated by Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Ayeen at the press conference dedicated to the visit of Iranian Defense Minister, major general Hussein Dehgan in Baku at the invitation of his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov.

The Ambassador noted that the highlight of the visit of H. Dehghans in Baku was the decision of the joint committee on defense, "Defense ministers of Iran and Azerbaijanwill lead it. The main function of the committee will be discussion of the proposals between the two countries in the field of defense".

M.Pak Ayeen added that, the second important issue during the visit was to discussion of security issues by H.Dehgan: "There was an exchange of views on the fight against ISIS. It was decided to take joint steps to combat radicalism."

he Ambassador noted that military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran also discussed during his visit.