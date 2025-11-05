Representatives of Azerbaijani media visit presidential school in Khiva

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Media
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 17:05
    As part of a press tour to Uzbekistan, representatives of Azerbaijani media visited the Presidential School in Khiva, as well as the Mamun Khorezm Academy.

    According to Report, the Presidential School is part of a national network of modern educational institutions established on the initiative of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

    The purpose of the school is to train a new generation of talented and educated young specialists equipped with modern knowledge and skills.

    The journalists familiarized themselves with the learning conditions and inspected the classrooms equipped with modern facilities. The school admits students who have passed a competitive selection process, and both local and foreign teachers conduct the educational program.

    The participants of the press tour also visited the Mamun Khorezm Academy - one of the oldest scientific institutions in Central Asia, whose history dates back to the 11th century.

    Today, the Academy conducts research in the fields of geology, ecology, and biology, including the study of medicinal plants and the behavior of termites, which play an important role in the region"s ecosystem.

    The journalists also visited the museum at the Mamun Khorezm Academy, where exhibitions tell about the history and culture of Khorezm. The museum regularly hosts temporary exhibitions of the academy"s scientific developments and archaeological findings.

    Azərbaycanın media nümayəndələri Xivədəki Prezident məktəbini ziyarət ediblər
    Представители медиа Азербайджана посетили Президентскую школу в Хиве

