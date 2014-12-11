Photo exhibition of national leader Heydar Aliyev opens in Baku

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkish "Anadolu" agency, Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center and the Azerbaijan State Telegraph Agency ("AzerTAc") on the organized a photo exhibition on the occasion of the 11th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev's death.

Report informs, the head of Social and Political Department of the Presidential Administration, Ali Hasanov, General Director of "AzerTAg" Aslan Aslanov, General director of TRT Shenol Goka, a representative of the Turkish embassy Meral Barlas attended the exhibition.

The head of the Social and Political Department of the Presidential Administration, Ali Hasanov expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the exhibition. He said that the Heydar Aliyev's ideas and policy are successfully continued: Today, the state of Azerbaijan where we live and operate demonstrates the immortality of the ideas of the great leader. Heydar Aliyev has eternal place in the history of the state. This place will remain forever in our hearts as long as we- Azerbaijani people live.

TRT General Director Shenol Goka and the representative of Turkish Embassy Meral Barlas spoke about the work done by Heydar Aliyev in their speeches. They especially stressed the contribution of Heydar Aliyev to strengthening the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey. In the end, the photographs devoted to Heydar Aliyev's life and activity were exhibited.



