    NTRC to discuss the state of children's programs

    Gafar Jabiyev: In the coming days, editors of TV channels' children programs departments will be invited to the Council

    Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) of Azerbaijan will discuss the state of children's programs in TV channels.

    Report was told by the Deputy Chairman of Council, Gafar Jabiyev today.

    He said that, In the coming days the editors of TV channels' children programs departments will be invited to the Council to hold discussions with the representatives of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs. The psychologists also will be invited. The aim is to assess the state of children's programs, to explore ways of solving current problems."

