Nigeria invites D-8 countries to collaborate on media education
- 21 November, 2025
- 13:06
Nigeria is inviting D-8 countries to cooperate in the field of media education, Dr. Dili Ezughah, Director General/Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Press Council, told Report on the sidelines of the D-8 Media Forum held in Baku.
He noted that there is currently significant room for collaboration among media organizations and journalists from all D-8 member states.
Starting next year, Nigeria will host a UNESCO Category 2 Institute, which will serve as a new platform for journalist training.
"All D-8 countries are invited to participate in this educational institution. They can contribute to curriculum development, build partnerships, and offer scholarships," Ezughah said.
He emphasized that D-8 countries need to share their stories more actively and promote their own narratives. "We must start collaborating, expand the D-8 vision in media, and do it now," he added.