    Nigeria invites D-8 countries to collaborate on media education

    Media
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 13:06
    Nigeria invites D-8 countries to collaborate on media education

    Nigeria is inviting D-8 countries to cooperate in the field of media education, Dr. Dili Ezughah, Director General/Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Press Council, told Report on the sidelines of the D-8 Media Forum held in Baku.

    He noted that there is currently significant room for collaboration among media organizations and journalists from all D-8 member states.

    Starting next year, Nigeria will host a UNESCO Category 2 Institute, which will serve as a new platform for journalist training.

    "All D-8 countries are invited to participate in this educational institution. They can contribute to curriculum development, build partnerships, and offer scholarships," Ezughah said.

    He emphasized that D-8 countries need to share their stories more actively and promote their own narratives. "We must start collaborating, expand the D-8 vision in media, and do it now," he added.

    Nigeriya D-8 ölkələrini media təhsili sahəsində əməkdaşlığa dəvət edir
    Нигерия приглашает страны D-8 к сотрудничеству в сфере медиаобразования

