Nigeria invites D-8 countries to collaborate on media education

Nigeria is inviting D-8 countries to cooperate in the field of media education, Dr. Dili Ezughah, Director General/Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Press Council, told Report on the sidelines of the D-8 Media Forum held in Baku.

He noted that there is currently significant room for collaboration among media organizations and journalists from all D-8 member states.

Starting next year, Nigeria will host a UNESCO Category 2 Institute, which will serve as a new platform for journalist training.

"All D-8 countries are invited to participate in this educational institution. They can contribute to curriculum development, build partnerships, and offer scholarships," Ezughah said.

He emphasized that D-8 countries need to share their stories more actively and promote their own narratives. "We must start collaborating, expand the D-8 vision in media, and do it now," he added.