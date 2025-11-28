Kazakhstan to host 8th meeting of OTS Ministers in Charge of Media and Information
- 28 November, 2025
- 11:37
The 8th meeting of Ministers and High Officials in Charge of Media and Information of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), along with the 13th session of the Media and Information Working Group, will take place in Kazakhstan.
According to Report, the relevant decision was made at the 7th meeting held in Baku.
