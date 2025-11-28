Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Kazakhstan to host 8th meeting of OTS Ministers in Charge of Media and Information

    Media
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 11:37
    Kazakhstan to host 8th meeting of OTS Ministers in Charge of Media and Information

    The 8th meeting of Ministers and High Officials in Charge of Media and Information of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), along with the 13th session of the Media and Information Working Group, will take place in Kazakhstan.

    According to Report, the relevant decision was made at the 7th meeting held in Baku.

    TDT-nin media və informasiya üzrə məsul nazirlərinin növbəti iclası Qazaxıstanda keçiriləcək
    Казахстан примет следующую встречу медиаруководителей стран ОТГ

